Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Purchases 36,456 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 105.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,456 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 440,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 277,963 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in StoneCo by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in StoneCo by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 116,050 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

STNE stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.01.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. StoneCo had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $625.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on STNE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of StoneCo from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of StoneCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

