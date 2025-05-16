Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,213 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $50.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 0.76. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.76.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.04). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $247.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $353,094.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,422,180. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $66,308.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,702.72. The trade was a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,681 shares of company stock worth $840,878 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

