Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 11,576 Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned 0.10% of Genesco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort bought 10,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,524.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at $613,201.68. This represents a 69.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,097,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,758,430.50. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $24.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.14. Genesco Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.56.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.05). Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $745.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

