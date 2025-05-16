Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 9,535 Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

TCOM opened at $65.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.56. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.08.

Trip.com Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCOM. StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Mizuho upgraded Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.53.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

