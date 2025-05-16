Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned 0.13% of Olympic Steel worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Trading Down 1.6%

ZEUS stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.64. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $354.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.75.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $492.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ZEUS. StockNews.com cut shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Olympic Steel from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Olympic Steel Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Featured Articles

