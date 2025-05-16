Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,078 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 962,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,416,000 after buying an additional 242,465 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 404,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 36,086 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 266.8% in the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 155,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 35,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Up 0.7%

HVT stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $341.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HVT. Sidoti raised Haverty Furniture Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

