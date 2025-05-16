Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,772 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 354.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OII stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average is $23.54. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $30.98.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $674.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

