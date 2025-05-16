Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,297,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $242,301,000 after buying an additional 227,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,222,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,043,000 after buying an additional 126,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,505,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,436,000 after buying an additional 91,988 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 779,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,201,000 after buying an additional 89,630 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth $11,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

CRK opened at $24.36 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $512.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Comstock Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Williams Trading set a $13.00 target price on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.