Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,633 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSMT opened at $103.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.43. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.51 and a 1-year high of $108.01.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 390 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $40,084.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,695.62. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Kovaleski sold 896 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $90,361.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,483.15. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,836 shares of company stock valued at $797,273. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

