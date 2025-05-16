Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Sells 233,103 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,103 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 749.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,475,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,646 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,354,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,653,000 after acquiring an additional 548,378 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,862,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,788,000 after acquiring an additional 989,664 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth about $46,172,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,505,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,442,000 after acquiring an additional 984,041 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.10 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $28.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.04. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $39.77.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $106.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.40 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 76.14%. Analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 50,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 494,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,032,212.99. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 14,544 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $479,661.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,537.44. This trade represents a 50.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,133 shares of company stock worth $7,416,861 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

