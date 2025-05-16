Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Sells 4,583 Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lancaster Investment Management grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 816,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after buying an additional 254,280 shares during the period. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC now owns 664,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after buying an additional 243,977 shares during the period. Antara Capital LP grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 822.3% in the 4th quarter. Antara Capital LP now owns 184,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 164,450 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 76,181 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,369,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,211,000 after buying an additional 64,997 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Manchester United Stock Performance

Shares of MANU stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. Manchester United plc has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $18.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 44.76%. The company had revenue of $254.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Manchester United

Manchester United Profile

(Free Report)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.