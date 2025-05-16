Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Sells 654,345 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 91.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654,345 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,715,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 39,581 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 333.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,622,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,066,000 after buying an additional 1,248,571 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. increased its position in AMC Networks by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 1,556,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,411,000 after purchasing an additional 266,322 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in AMC Networks by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 824,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 27,273 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMC Networks by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 26,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Insider Transactions at AMC Networks

In related news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 154,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $1,072,697.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,789.35. This trade represents a 88.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.62% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Price Performance

AMC Networks stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.21). AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $555.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Networks

(Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

