Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Takes $512,000 Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ProAssurance by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 690,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,992,000 after buying an additional 331,224 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth about $2,466,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,703,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,019,000 after buying an additional 123,232 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProAssurance by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 70,780 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Stock Performance

Shares of PRA stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. ProAssurance Co. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $236.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.85 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

PRA has been the topic of several research reports. Citizens Jmp cut ProAssurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ProAssurance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered ProAssurance to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered ProAssurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ProAssurance in a report on Sunday, May 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

