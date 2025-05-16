Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 55,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HE. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 48.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 255,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 83,496 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 150,735 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Mad River Investors acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,000. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $744.07 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.