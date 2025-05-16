Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Northeast Bank by 302.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Northeast Bank by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Northeast Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Northeast Bank Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Northeast Bank stock opened at $86.33 on Friday. Northeast Bank has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $110.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Northeast Bank Announces Dividend

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.09 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Northeast Bank from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.