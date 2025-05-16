Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 1,829.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Banco Macro in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Macro by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Macro in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in Banco Macro in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Macro from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Shares of BMA opened at $92.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.73. Banco Macro S.A. has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $118.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

