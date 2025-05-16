Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 26,070 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,594,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,070 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $38,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 585.1% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Verra Mobility

In related news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 18,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $454,497.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,626.12. This represents a 94.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $23.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $31.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $223.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRRM. Baird R W upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Verra Mobility from $31.50 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

