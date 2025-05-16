Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 861,601 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) by 26,085.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 864,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861,601 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 5.90% of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF worth $38,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000.

ISPY stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average is $43.31. The company has a market cap of $783.50 million, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $46.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1783 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.

