Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 975,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,851 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $40,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of RPG opened at $43.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.15. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $45.11.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

