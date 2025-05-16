Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.45% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $40,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,298.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMS opened at $118.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $184.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 10.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

