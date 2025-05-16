Bank of America Corp DE Buys 168,169 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,884,088 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,169 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.32% of Kinross Gold worth $36,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 158,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $623,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,185,021 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 528,339 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 215,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 26,952 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.40. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

