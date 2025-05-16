Bank of America Corp DE Buys 309,291 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,619,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,291 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $37,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,161,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,988,000 after purchasing an additional 213,986 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,440,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,065,000 after purchasing an additional 225,179 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,172,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 22,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,012,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 82,526 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BTZ opened at $10.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.0839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

