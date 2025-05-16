Bank of America Corp DE Buys 35,579 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 462,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,579 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $35,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,556,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,106,000 after acquiring an additional 49,743 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG opened at $82.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.99. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $63.60 and a 52-week high of $84.91.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

