Bank of America Corp DE Buys 8,305 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,523,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.90% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $41,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 340,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 304,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.82.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

