Bank of America Corp DE Buys 90,915 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,232,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,915 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $41,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,471,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,024,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,224,000 after buying an additional 2,088,839 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,561,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,090,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after buying an additional 522,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 797,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after buying an additional 425,362 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:STAG opened at $35.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.04 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 112.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,083.20. This represents a 83.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

