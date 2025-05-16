Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,663 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.81% of Qualys worth $41,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Qualys by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Scotiabank set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Qualys and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $73,227.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,226.04. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total transaction of $866,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,496,012.53. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,127 shares of company stock worth $1,905,108. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $135.90 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.61 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.44.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

