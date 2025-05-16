Bank of America Corp DE Has $36.21 Million Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,470 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.10% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $36,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWE. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 280.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWE stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWE. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $38,132.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,660.72. This trade represents a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

