Bank of America Corp DE Has $36.91 Million Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,034 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,166 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $36,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIX. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $621,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.60.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $464.78 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.93 and a 12 month high of $553.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $367.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.09. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO William George III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $5,876,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,317,532.03. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,156. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $14,642,235 in the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

