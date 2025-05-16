Bank of America Corp DE Has $37.16 Million Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,235 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.67% of Silgan worth $37,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1,229.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLGN opened at $54.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average is $52.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $58.14.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 29.74%.

In other Silgan news, CEO Adam J. Greenlee sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $6,841,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,441,880.36. This trade represents a 35.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $128,530.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,589. The trade was a 63.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Silgan from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

