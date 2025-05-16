Bank of America Corp DE Has $38.25 Million Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,322 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $38,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $131,579,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $32,865,000. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $16,250,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 116,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,557,000 after purchasing an additional 63,632 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,895,000 after purchasing an additional 55,835 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.50, for a total transaction of $291,707.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,062.50. This represents a 19.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W downgraded Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.25.

Littelfuse Price Performance

LFUS stock opened at $216.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.49 and its 200-day moving average is $221.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.10 and a 1 year high of $275.58.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $554.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.60 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

