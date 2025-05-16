Bank of America Corp DE Has $38.37 Million Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 887,551 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.46% of Brixmor Property Group worth $38,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $110,205,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,870,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,264 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,748,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,541 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $20,271,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $14,552,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 1.9%

BRX opened at $26.15 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $337.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 109.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BRX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

View Our Latest Report on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.