Bank of America Corp DE Has $38.61 Million Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,128,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100,421 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $38,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 181,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after buying an additional 29,498 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,000,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 207,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 36,676 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 8,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXTA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

AXTA opened at $32.36 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

