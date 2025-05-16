Bank of America Corp DE Has $38.77 Million Stock Position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,087,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766,287 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.15% of Paycor HCM worth $38,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,454,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,421,000 after purchasing an additional 226,807 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,934,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,170 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,386,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,590,000 after purchasing an additional 47,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,799,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,983,000 after acquiring an additional 106,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,003,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,201,000 after acquiring an additional 269,179 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PYCR shares. TD Cowen downgraded Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Baird R W downgraded Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Paycor HCM stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $23.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.40, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.