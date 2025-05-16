Bank of America Corp DE Has $40.04 Million Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 979,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,576 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.07% of Avient worth $40,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Avient by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avient by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Avient by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Avient by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avient by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Price Performance

Avient stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Avient Co. has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $54.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.60.

Avient Dividend Announcement

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Avient had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVNT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Avient in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avient from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Baird R W raised Avient to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avient currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

