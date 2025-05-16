Bank of America Corp DE Has $40.45 Million Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,547 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.52% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $40,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24,953.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,333,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,774,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,261,000 after buying an additional 972,708 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,738,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 497,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,167,000 after buying an additional 213,052 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $85.83 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $113.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.22.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 54.86%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WH. Redburn Atlantic raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $122.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $102.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.