Bank of America Corp DE Has $40.57 Million Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,024 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Saia were worth $40,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 291.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Barclays lowered shares of Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Saia from $456.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Saia to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $485.00 to $387.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.58.

Saia Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $279.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.03. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $229.12 and a one year high of $624.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $787.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.18 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Batteh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.09, for a total value of $350,063.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,299.34. This represents a 17.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,500. The trade was a 9.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Stories

