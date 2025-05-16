Bank of America Corp DE Has $41.04 Million Stock Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 260,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,661 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $41,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth $5,351,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 863.0% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 10,356 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Price Performance

PJT stock opened at $147.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.52. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.42 and a fifty-two week high of $190.28.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.74, for a total value of $708,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,301.12. This trade represents a 68.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on PJT Partners from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

