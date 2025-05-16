Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,006 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $35,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 362.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 61,679 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 86,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 393,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,234,000 after purchasing an additional 61,376 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $468,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,208.25. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE CBZ opened at $72.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.91. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $90.13.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $838.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.25 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 15.12%. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CBIZ Profile

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.