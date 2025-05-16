Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 522,053 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $41,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,973,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,922,000 after buying an additional 1,992,695 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 250.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,010,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,987,000 after buying an additional 1,436,231 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,147,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,730,000 after buying an additional 1,027,567 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,321,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,882,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,076,000 after purchasing an additional 747,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Argus downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

