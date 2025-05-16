Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 89,779 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $38,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.26. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $43.33.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $917.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.55 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 46.02% and a net margin of 42.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 108.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

