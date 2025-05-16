Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 105,222 Shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,405,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,222 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 6.39% of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF worth $36,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 74,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 182,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period.

HFXI opened at $28.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $992.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average of $27.08. NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

