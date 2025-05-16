Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 213,653 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,297,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,653 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $37,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Talon Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 63,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $521,000.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RYLD opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.60.

About Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.