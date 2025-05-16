Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 39,301 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,301 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF worth $39,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTMC. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,343,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,472,000. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,263,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 545,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,136,000 after acquiring an additional 46,115 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 298,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTMC stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $33.39 and a 1 year high of $40.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $423.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

