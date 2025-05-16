Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 45,305 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,305 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.90% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $39,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Group Corp bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,268,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 604,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,992,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 181,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 30,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 68,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.41. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $46.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

