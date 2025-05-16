Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 76,608 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,307,572 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,608 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $36,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 57,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 842,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 67,086 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. DZ Bank upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

