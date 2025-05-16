Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 81,548 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,255,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,548 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.08% of Honda Motor worth $35,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HMC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $23,272,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,396,000 after acquiring an additional 452,624 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $11,909,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 668,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after acquiring an additional 404,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $4,772,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HMC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Honda Motor Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $28.81 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $34.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $36.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5,371.99 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

