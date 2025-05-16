Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 149.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421,098 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.81% of Avnet worth $36,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 87.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 42,880 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 11,848.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,962,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,336,000 after purchasing an additional 38,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,252.80. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $51.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.22 and a 1-year high of $59.24.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

