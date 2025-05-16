Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,191,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090,797 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.09% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $39,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 19,626 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 18,232 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 341,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 19,336 shares during the period.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of BATS MLN opened at $17.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $18.34.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

