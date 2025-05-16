Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,061,671 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,787,161 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,061,671 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.43% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $41,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 378.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $42.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE AU opened at $40.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average is $31.17. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $46.90.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.45%.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

