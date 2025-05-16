Bank of America Corp DE Sells 109,068 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 586,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 109,068 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Kemper were worth $38,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,238,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,271,000 after purchasing an additional 52,290 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Kemper by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,105,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,363,000 after buying an additional 574,730 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kemper by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 916,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,661,000 after buying an additional 374,798 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Kemper by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,837,000 after buying an additional 55,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kemper by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,080,000 after buying an additional 28,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:KMPR opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.26. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $53.57 and a twelve month high of $73.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.32.

Kemper Announces Dividend

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kemper from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

About Kemper



Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

